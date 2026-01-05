8bitDo Reveals Flip-Style iPhone Controller for Portrait Mode Gaming

Ahead of CES 2026, gaming company 8BitDo has teased a new controller designed for smartphone users who want to play games exclusively in portrait mode.



The FlipPad connects to iOS and Android devices via the USB-C port, and snaps onto the bottom half of the screen via a hinge mechanism, reminiscent of a classic flip phone keyboard.

The controller features a black D-Pad, red ABXY buttons, Start and Select buttons, and six white buttons along the top and on the bottom corners that are likely to be custom-assignable.

Where mobile play unfolds. Introducing 8BitDo FlipPad — a flip-style gamepad designed for mobile gaming.

Compatible with iOS and Android devices. Officially supported by Apple. Coming Summer 2026.

Experience it first at @CES 2026.

LVCC Central Hall · Booth #15641#FlipPad… pic.twitter.com/snddY5OaMx — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) January 4, 2026

8bitDo says the FlipPad is "officially supported by Apple" and will arrive in the summer, though the company has not yet revealed pricing information.

Last month, 8bitDo teased the unveiling of a new "Pro" controller at CES 2026, so we might also get more details about the FlipPad in the coming week as the tech event in Las Vegas gets underway.