CES 2026: Birdfy Debuts Hummingbird and 360-Degree Vista Feeders

Birdfy today debuted two new products, the Birdfy Feeder Vista and the Birdfy Hum Bloom, which join the company's line of camera-equipped accessories designed for bird watching.



The Birdfy Feeder Vista is a 360-degree smart bird feeder that features two cameras able to capture 14-megapixel panoramic images and record 6K HD video. The Vista is a pole-based camera option that offers a bottom-up feeding system. There's an air pump that feeds seed into a sealed lower container to the feeding tray, so there is no seed hopper that blocks the view of the camera.



Users are able to switch between the 360-degree perspective and a more traditional wide-angle view. As with other Birdfy feeders, the AI will identify birds that visit, but the Vista includes 120-fps slow-motion video for bird landings and flights. The camera is triggered via weight sensors instead of motion, so bird visits aren't missed. The Vista uses an LLM-powered AI that uses contextual understanding and biological reasoning to identify birds with greater accuracy.

Birdfy says that the included air pump feeding system is able to control feed speed and portion size to cut down on waste and encourage healthier feeding habits. Seed is stored in an antibacterial seed container to minimize contamination and to cut down on refill frequency. The feeder is made from a high-strength nylon that is reinforced with glass fiber, and there is a snap-on modular system for adding accessories to attract more kinds of birds.

Along with the Vista, Birdfy is debuting the Birdfy Hum Bloom, a feeder designed for hummingbirds. The feeder is able to capture 8-megapixel images or 120 fps slow-motion videos, and like the Vista, the Hum Bloom is designed not to obstruct the camera's view.



A flower-shaped nectar bulb delivers nectar in a shape that's familiar to birds, with no visible feeding tray in images. Included sensors can track nectar level, sending an alert when a refill is needed. There's an included ant moat, and a solar panel for continuous power.

Birdfy says that the feeder uses an AI model that's trained specifically on hummingbirds, a feature that sets it apart from other camera-equipped hummingbird feeders.

More information about the feeders will be coming later this year.