More Roomba Vacuums Get Matter Support for HomeKit Integration

Over the last few weeks, iRobot has added Matter support to more of its Roomba robot vacuums, allowing them to be integrated with the Home app and used with Siri voice commands.



Matter integration has been available for the Roomba Combo 10 Max since earlier this year, but existing Roomba Plus 500 Combo, Roomba Max 700 Vac, and Roomba Max 700 Combo vacuums can get Matter support through a firmware update. Matter has not yet been re-added for the Roomba Combo J7 and J9.

Matter-enabled Roomba vacuums can be added to the Home app on devices running iOS 18.4 or higher, as long as a Home hub is available (Apple TV or HomePod). The Home app doesn't support the full suite of features available with robot vacuums, but basic commands are available. Vacuums can be set to vacuum and mop an entire home, or a specific room or area with ‌Siri‌ voice commands.

Once added to the Home app, a Roomba vacuum with Matter can be set to clean automatically with automations and can integrate with other HomeKit devices. You could, for example, set the Roomba to vacuum whenever you leave the house, or at a certain time. Automations can be triggered by presence, time, sensors, or when an accessory like a light is activated.

Apple added support for Matter-connected robot vacuums in iOS 18.4 earlier this year. Several companies have since come out with Matter options, including Roborock, Ecovacs, Switchbot, and Roomba.

iRobot's added Matter support comes as the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy earlier in December. iRobot has been sold to Picea Robotics, a Chinese company that already manufactures some of the Roomba devices. The acquisition is expected to be completed by February 2026, and iRobot says there will be no disruption in app functionality, product support, or customer programs.

Going forward, iRobot will remain a private company owned by Picea, and the Roomba brand will continue with new models planned for the future.

(Thanks, Max!)