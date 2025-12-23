Apple Pay Promo Offers 20% Off Adidas Purchases

Apple's latest Apple Pay promo provides a 20 percent discount for ‌Apple Pay‌ users who purchase Adidas gear through the Adidas website or the Adidas app.



To get the deal, buy something from Adidas and then enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout. As with all ‌Apple Pay‌ promos, making the purchase using ‌Apple Pay‌ is a requirement.

Apple says the discount can be applied on purchases up to $250, with the deal set to last until December 31 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Some gear is excluded, including Campus, Gazelle, Disney, Human Made, limited edition originals, and more.

