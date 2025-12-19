Samsung Announces World's First 2nm Mobile Chip Ahead of Apple

by

Samsung has officially unveiled the Exynos 2600, the world's first 2 nanometer mobile system-on-a-chip (SoC), built on the company's Gate-All-Around (GAA) process. The 10-core ARM-based design aims to deliver improved performance and efficiency for flagship devices like the upcoming Galaxy S26 series.

samsung exynos 2600 2nm%402x
The chip uses Arm's latest cores and supports new instructions for improved CPU speed and on-device AI, with Samsung claiming up to a 39 percent boost in CPU performance and 113 percent faster NPU performance, enabling larger and more efficient AI workloads. Its GPU is based on the latest Xclipse design, which Samsung says doubles previous graphics performance and boosts ray tracing by up to 50 percent.

Earlier Exynos processors earned a poor reputation for running hot and throttling performance, particularly when compared with competing chips from Apple. To address those shortcomings, Samsung has introduced a new thermal approach called Heat Path Block (HPB). The technique uses a High-k EMC material to improve heat dissipation, enabling the Exynos 2600 to maintain higher performance levels for longer periods, even under sustained heavy workloads, claims Samsung.

Apple is widely expected to adopt the 2nm process node for several devices in 2026, albeit using TSMC's 2nm (N2) process. Apple has reportedly secured a significant portion of TSMC's initial N2 production capacity, with the A20 and A20 Pro chips for the iPhone 18 lineup expected to be the first Apple silicon built on this node. The N2-based processors would succeed Apple's A17 Pro through A19 Pro chips, fabricated using TSMC's series of 3nm processes.

Compared to current 3nm chips, TSMC's 2nm process promises up to 15 percent higher performance at the same power level, or 25 to 30 percent lower power consumption at the same performance level. The process also achieves approximately 15 percent higher transistor density, allowing more functionality to be packed into the same physical space.

Apple's first 2nm chips are likely to debut in iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's first foldable iPhone, all of which are expected to launch in late 2026. Beyond iPhones, Apple's M6 series for future Macs could also use TSMC's 2nm process, although we haven't heard any specific rumors that this will be the case.

Tags: 2nm, Samsung

