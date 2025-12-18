AltStore Available in Japan One Day After Apple Enables Alternative App Marketplaces

Just a day after Apple announced alternative app marketplace support for iOS users in Japan, AltStore PAL has launched in the country.



iPhone and iPad users in Japan can download the alternative app marketplace from the AltStore website, and then use the AltStore to download apps without having to go through Apple's App Store. Prospective AltStore users need to be physically located in Japan, and have a Japanese ‌App Store‌ account. Devices also need to be running iOS/iPadOS 26.2 or later.

AltStore developer Riley Testut said that Apple did not provide a heads up about the ‌App Store‌ rule changes that went into effect yesterday, but the marketplace was able to launch within a few hours because it has been live in the European Union for months now.

To celebrate AltStore PAL's launch in Japan, users can get a month of free Patreon access with patron-exclusive features. AltStore is free to download, but the AltStore Patreon provides access to beta updates for the popular Delta game emulator.

Along with Delta, AltStore PAL offers several other apps created by independent developers, some of which have functionality that's not allowed in the standard ‌App Store‌. Apps distributed through AltStore PAL are able to monetize through Patreon subscriptions.

Apple is allowing alternative app marketplaces to meet the requirements of the Mobile Software Competition Act (MSCA) that went into effect on December 18. Marketplace apps are required to pay Apple a five percent Core Technology Commission.

Alternative app marketplaces require authorization from Apple to operate, and are able to distribute apps that have also been notarized by Apple. The notarization process checks for basic functionality and ensures that apps do not include malware, but marketplace apps are not subject to the same content requirements, and Apple has little content oversight.