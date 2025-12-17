M5 MacBook Pro Gets Easier Battery Replacement Process

Apple has made the battery replacement process easier for the 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro, allowing users of its self-service repair program to replace just the battery, without removing other internal components.

Before now, manual battery replacement on what is currently Apple's only M5-powered MacBook Pro required swapping out several modules alongside the battery itself. However, the new process Apple has introduced only requires removing the bottom case and the battery management unit flex cable before accessing the battery.

Apple is now selling standalone battery modules through its Self Service Repair Store. Apart from the cost of the necessary repair tools, the replacement battery costs $209.25, and users can get a $22.50 credit by returning their old battery.

Apple has also published a detailed repair manual to guide users and independent repair shops through the procedure. The manual includes step-by-step instructions for safely removing the rear case, discharging the battery, removing the old battery's adhesive strips, and installing the replacement unit.

The change tackles a concern raised by iFixit in its October teardown of the M5 MacBook Pro, which found battery replacement to be one of the device's most challenging repairability aspects. That said, with 14 disassembly steps and 27 reassembly steps, it's probably still a job most users would rather leave to a professional.

Apple launched its self-service repair program in 2022, giving customers access to genuine parts, tools, and repair manuals for select iPhones, iPads, Macs, Studio Displays, and Beats Pill speakers. The company says the program is "intended for individuals who are experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices."

