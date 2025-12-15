Kindle App Now Includes AI Assistant for Character and Plot Questions

Amazon has added a new feature to its Kindle app on iOS that uses artificial intelligence to answers questions about the book you're reading, the company has announced.



Available in the U.S. only, "Ask This Book" is described as an "expert reading assistant" that allows users to highlight any passage in what they are reading and ask questions about plot details, character relationships, and thematic elements. The feature's answers are spoiler-free, revealing information only up to the current reading position. The in-book chatbot is available in books by default, and authors cannot opt out.



"The feature uses technology, including AI, to provide instant, spoiler-free answers to customers' questions about what they're reading," Amazon told PubLunch. "Ask this Book provides short answers based on factual information about the book which are accessible only to readers who have purchased or borrowed the book and are non-shareable and non-copyable."

With the latest Kindle app update installed, readers in the U.S. can find the feature in the in-book menu, or simply highlight any passage and tap "Ask" in the contextual pop-up menu.

Ask This Book is currently limited to English-language books. Amazon plans to add the feature to Kindle devices and Android OS next year.