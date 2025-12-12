'Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen' Now Available on iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Well-known game developer Halfbrick this week launched Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen, an iPhone, iPad, and Mac adventure game that's currently exclusive to Apple's platforms. The game was made for children and adults who are fans of the wildly popular Bluey animated series.

Like the show, the game features Bluey, an anthropomorphized six-year-old blue heeler puppy, along with her sister Bingo and her parents. Bluey's Quest was inspired by the Dragon and Escape episodes from the TV show, where Bluey and Bingo's drawings come to life. The game uses a charming hand-sketched art style that ties into the Bluey universe while still creating a unique gaming experience.

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen is a game designed for children, and Halfbrick kept that in mind when developing it. The game has no ads and no in-app purchases to trick children or their parents into spending more money. It's a free download with a demo to play before purchase, and then a $14.99 in-app purchase to unlock the full game. $14.99 is on the more expensive side for a game, but it is refreshing to see a thoughtfully designed experience for children that's not just a digital loot box cash grab.

Bluey creator Joe Brumm wrote an original story for the game, and Halfbrick made it feel like the player has been transported into an episode of Bluey. In the game, Bluey and her family are once again transported into a world of drawings, where they team up to hunt down the Gold Pen. Gameplay consists of simple puzzles, fun challenges, item collecting, and animated cutscenes, with a touching, humorous Bluey story unfolding as players progress through nine different worlds.

There are simple controls, and children can glide, fly, and skate through levels while interacting with fun characters and uncovering treasure. As in the show, there are a range of Australian landscapes, from mountains and beaches to forests. The original TV show actors reprise their roles in the game, so it will feel just like an episode of Bluey. Younger children can play alongside parents, while older children will be able to explore the game on their own. Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen offers hours of gameplay, and children will likely want to experience the adventure again and again.

Bluey's Quest for the Gold Pen is available from the App Store for free, and unlocking the full game requires a one-time $14.99 fee. It will eventually come to consoles and other platforms, but for now, it is exclusive to Apple devices. [Direct Link]