Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods Pro 2 and AirPods Pro 3

Apple today released new firmware designed for the AirPods Pro 3 and the prior-generation AirPods Pro 2. The ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ firmware is 8B30, up from 8B25, while the AirPods Pro 2 firmware is 8B28, up from 8B21.



There's no word on what's include in the updated firmware, but the AirPods Pro 2 and ‌AirPods Pro 3‌ are getting expanded support for Live Translation in the European Union in iOS 26.2, which is being beta tested and is close to release.

The firmware could be related to that upcoming functionality, or it could add bug fixes and performance improvements.

To install the new firmware, make sure your AirPods are in range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. From there, put your AirPods in the Charging Case and connect the Charging Case to power. Keep the case closed and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware update to install.