YouTube TV Launching Cheaper Sports, News, and Entertainment Bundles in Early 2026

YouTube TV will be updated with more than 10 genre-specific television packages in 2026, YouTube announced today. The upcoming YouTube TV Plans will be more affordable than the current version of YouTube TV, which is priced at $82.99 per month.



There will be packages for sports, news, family, entertainment, and more. A YouTube Sports Plan will include top broadcast networks along with all ESPN networks and sports networks like FS1 and NBC Sports networks.

YouTube has not provided information on the pricing for each of the YouTube TV Plans, nor what specific channels will be included. YouTube TV Plans will have most of the same features as the standard YouTube TV subscription, like unlimited DVR, key plays, fantasy view, and multiview.

YouTube TV has more than 100 channels, and YouTube subscriptions VP Christian Oestlien said that the company's goal is to provide users with more control over what they want to watch. The current plan will remain available, with the added plans included as a lower-priced option.