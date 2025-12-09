Pebble Unveils $75 iPhone-Compatible Smart Ring for Quick Voice Recordings

Pebble today announced the Pebble Index 01, a simple smart ring that's designed for recording information. It is equipped with a microphone and a button to start a recording, but little else.



Priced at $75, the Index 01 does not require an internet connection or a subscription, and it doesn't record unless the button is pressed. Recordings are sent to a connected smartphone, and can be saved as a note, added to a calendar, or set as a reminder. Information is processed by open source speech-to-text and AI models locally on an iPhone or Android smartphone.

It is customizable, and single or double button clicks can be set to control different actions like switching to a new song, taking a photo, or activating smart home devices.

The device is made from stainless steel, and it is available in three colors, including silver, gold, and black. Sizes range from 6 to 13. It is resistant to water, and no charging is necessary. Pebble says the battery will last for 12 to 15 hours of recording, which equates to 10-20 recordings per day that are 3-6 seconds in length. Since there is no replaceable battery and no option to charge, the ring is meant to be recycled when the battery dies.