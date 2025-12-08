iPhone Users in Japan Can Now Send Messages via Satellite

iPhone users in Japan are now able to use Apple's Messages via satellite feature, Apple said today. Messages via satellite works on the ‌iPhone‌ 14 or later and the Apple Watch Ultra 3, allowing users who have no cellular or Wi-Fi connection to use satellite connectivity for messaging.



When attempting to send a message with no cellular or Wi-Fi connection, ‌iPhone‌ users in Japan will see a message that prompts them to connect to the nearest satellite. After connecting, users can send and receive iMessages, SMS messages, emoji characters, and use the Messages Tapback feature.

Messages sent via satellite offer the same end-to-end encryption as messages sent over Wi-Fi or cellular.

Japanese users already had access to emergency SOS via satellite and the option to share location via satellite in the Find My app, so the new Messages via satellite option joins those two features.

iOS 18 or later is required for Messages via satellite on ‌iPhone‌, while the feature needs watchOS 26 or later on the ‌Apple Watch Ultra 3‌. Satellite connectivity continues to be free for all ‌iPhone‌ and Apple Watch users with supported devices.