Apple Announces 2025 App Store Award Winners, Including iPhone App of the Year

Apple today unveiled the winners of its 2025 App Store Awards, including task planning app Tiimo, which was named iPhone App of the Year.



17 winning apps and games were selected by Apple's team of App Store editors, for showing exceptional innovation, user experience, and design. The developers of each app and game will receive a physical App Store Award.

"Every year, we're inspired by the ways developers turn their best ideas into innovative experiences that enrich people's lives," said Apple CEO Tim Cook. "This year's winners represent the creativity and excellence that define the App Store, and they demonstrate the meaningful impact that world-class apps and games have on people everywhere."

A complete list of this year's winners:



Apps

Tiimo (iPhone App of the Year)

Detail (iPad App of the Year)

Essayist (Mac App of the Year)

Explore POV (Apple Vision Pro App of the Year)

Strava (Apple Watch App of the Year)

HBO Max (Apple TV App of the Year)

Games

Cultural Impact