Apple Pay Promo Offers $15 Off $75 Etsy Purchase

Apple is offering a new Apple Pay promotion for the holidays, teaming up with Etsy to provide a $15 discount off of a purchase of $75 or more.



Etsy users can get the $15 discount when making a purchase using ‌Apple Pay‌ as the payment method in the Etsy app and entering the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.

One discount is available per person, and it excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, and taxes. It is also not available for use on the Etsy website. The deal is available through December 10, 2025 at 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

Fandango is also offering another "‌Apple Pay‌ Wednesday" promotion that discounts movie tickets by $5 when making a purchase with ‌Apple Pay‌ in the Fandango app or on the Fandango website. Customers will need to use the promo code APPLEPAYWED when checking out to get the deal.



The discount can be used for tickets at any theater that supports Fandango, and at any date and time, so purchases do not have to be for same-day tickets.