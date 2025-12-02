Apple Donating to Relief Efforts in Asia After Deadly Fire and Storms

Apple has announced it will be donating undisclosed amounts to relief efforts in Asia following multiple disasters, including a building fire in Hong Kong and a series of severe storms and flooding across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka.



"Heartbroken by the devastating fire in Hong Kong," said Apple CEO Tim Cook, in a social media post last week. "Everyone affected is in our thoughts and we are thankful for the first responders. Apple is donating to relief efforts on the ground."

"Storms across Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka have devastated communities," said Cook, in another post today. "At Apple, we're thinking of everyone affected, and will be donating to relief and building efforts on the ground."

Apple has donated to the Red Cross for relief efforts in the past.