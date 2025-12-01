Netflix Kills Casting From Its Mobile App to Most Modern TVs
Netflix has quietly removed the ability to cast content from its mobile apps to most modern TVs and streaming devices, including newer Chromecast models and the Google TV Streamer.
The change was first spotted by users on Reddit and confirmed in an updated Netflix support page (via Android Authority), which now states that the streaming service no longer supports casting from mobile devices to most TVs and TV-streaming devices. Users are instead directed to use the remote that came with their TV hardware and use its native Netflix app.
The only exception appears to apply to older Chromecast models without remotes, as well as TVs with built-in Google Cast support. However, even on these legacy devices, casting only remains for those on costlier ad-free plans, but it is unavailable for subscribers on Netflix's ad-supported plan.
User reports appear to suggest Netflix began removing the Cast button from its mobile apps in mid-November, but the company provided no advance warning to users. One Reddit user said customer service explained that devices with remotes can no longer cast, claiming the decision was made to improve the customer experience.
The move bears similarities to Netflix's 2019 decision to remove AirPlay support from its iOS app, citing an inability to distinguish between different AirPlay-enabled devices (i.e., what is an Apple TV vs. what isn't) as Apple expanded the technology to third-party TVs.
