Orion Browser Brings WebKit Speed and Privacy Focus to Mac Users

Kagi, best known for its telemetry-free search engine, has released version 1.0 of Orion, its privacy-focused browser for Mac. After a long beta period, the WebKit-based browser is aimed at users who want Safari's speed without the data collection that comes with most other options.



For users who want an alternative to Chromium browsers like Chrome, Edge, and Brave, without sacrificing speed or extension support, Orion could be worth a look. Moreover, unlike some recent browser launches, there's no integration of AI features, and Kagi says it collects no telemetry or usage data of any kind.

For a browser claiming zero-bloat, there are some notable features, too. Focus Mode strips away the browser interface to turn any website into a distraction-free app, while Link Preview lets you peek at links from mail or notes without actually opening a new tab. You can set up separate profiles that keep work, personal browsing, and everything else completely isolated. Not only that, the browser also works with Chrome and Firefox extensions.

Orion is free to download and use, and also comes with 200 free searches on Kagi's premium search engine, while an optional Orion Plus subscription at $5 per month unlocks floating windows that stay on top of other apps, custom icons, and offers early access to new features.

Kagi's six-person team developed Orion over five years (the first two years handled by a single developer). The company plans to expand documentation and add new features over the coming year. You can grab it over on the Orion website, while iPhone and iPad versions can be downloaded from the App Store.