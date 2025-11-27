Apple TV Pulls 'The Hunt' Show Over Plagiarism Claims

Apple TV has pulled its upcoming French thriller series "The Hunt" just days before its scheduled December 3 debut, after allegations emerged that the show plagiarized a 1973 novel and its film adaptation.



Production company Gaumont confirmed the postponement in a statement, saying it is "conducting a thorough review to address any questions related to our production." The company added that it takes "intellectual property matters very seriously."

Creator and director Cédric Anger is accused of copying the plot from late author Douglas Fairbairn's novel "Shoot" and the 1976 film of the same name. French media journalist Clément Garin was first to make the allegations, according to Variety.

The similarities between the two stories look fairly substantial. Both narratives follow a group of hunters who encounter rival hunters in the wilderness, leading to violent consequences. In each story, one hunter is shot and the attacker is killed in retaliation. The survivors then return home while keeping the incident secret, but they soon grow paranoid about the potential for revenge.

"The Hunt" was set to premiere with two episodes on December 3, followed by weekly releases through December 31, but Apple has since removed all promotional materials for the series from its website. Apple has yet to comment on the controversy.

It's the second time this year Apple TV has pulled a completed series at the last minute. Jessica Chastain's "The Savant" was postponed days before its September premiere and still has no release date.