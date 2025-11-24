Samsung Follows Apple's AI Strategy With Perplexity-Powered Bixby

While Apple is moving toward a multi-model AI strategy for Siri, Samsung appears to be following a similar path by integrating Perplexity's AI into its Bixby assistant for the upcoming Galaxy S26.



According to the well-regarded tipster @chunvn8888 on X (Twitter), the arrangement would see Samsung's Bixby continuing to handle basic on-device requests such as toggling settings and activating system features, while Perplexity's models would take on queries that involve complex reasoning and generative tasks.

Currently, Apple Intelligence blends on-device models for relatively simple tasks with OpenAI's ChatGPT for more complex reasoning and generation. A Samsung-Perplexity pairing would replicate this split. However, Samsung already maintains a deep AI partnership with Google, and newer Galaxy devices ship with Gemini-powered features embedded directly into its custom One UI interface. Choosing Perplexity suggests Samsung is widening its model pool rather than consolidating around Google's ecosystem.

Meanwhile, Apple is preparing a broader expansion of its own multi-model strategy. A recent Bloomberg report claims the more capable version of Siri under development will rely on Google's Gemini for advanced tasks such as summarisation and multi-step planning, with Apple's own models continuing to power select features.

The more advanced Siri was originally meant to arrive with iOS 18, but Apple is said to have recognized the need to rework the assistant's core architecture, which has pushed the release to a software update expected early next year.

Confirmed: Bixby will have Perplexity integrated into it. Basic tasks will be handled by Bixby while complicated, more thinking tasks will be backed by Perplexity. Just like how ChatGPT x Apple Intelligence works. Debut during the S26 series Unpacked very likely. — Semi-retired-ing (@chunvn8888) November 24, 2025

Despite Apple's reliance on external partners, Apple is said to be continuing to invest heavily in its internal LLM roadmap. Apple is reportedly developing a cloud-based complex reasoning model that could be ready as soon as 2026.

As a result of the update, ‌Siri‌ will be able to answer more complex queries and complete more complicated tasks in and between apps. It will be closer in function to Claude and ChatGPT, however Apple is not planning a dedicated chatbot app.