Apple's 11th Gen iPad Drops to $279 for Black Friday

Amazon this week is taking $70 off Wi-Fi models of Apple's 11th generation iPad. Prices start at $279.00 for the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad, down from $349.00, matching the all-time low price on this model.

Additionally, Amazon has the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad for $379.00 ($70 off) and the 512GB Wi-Fi iPad for $579.00 ($70 off). Free delivery estimates are placed around November 29 for most of these iPad models, but Prime members should be able to get same-day delivery in many locations.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.