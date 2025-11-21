MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 11 and Nylon Bands From Southern Straps

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 and three nylon bands from Southern Straps to go along with it.

southern straps 3
Southern Straps is a California-based company that has been producing high-quality bands for the Apple Watch since the watch first launched, and the company's selection of bands offer a great alternative to Apple's bands in unique styles that Apple does not offer.

southern straps nylon band 3
Over a decade ago, Southern Straps set out to make nylon NATO-style bands for the Apple Watch, and it is still making those same handcrafted watch straps today. With multiple years of experience, Southern Straps has had time to perfect the band's look and construction.

Available for $30, each Southern Straps Apple Watch band is made from a single piece of nylon that is folded over, heat sealed, and stitched together for durability. The multi-step process makes sure that every band is going to hold up for multiple years of use, and there is a five-year warranty on the bands.

southern straps nylon band 2
Southern Straps offers 10+ color options, ranging from solid colors in green, black, and beige, to striped options in colorful combinations like blue and green, blue and pink, khaki and red, blue and white, black and gray, and the classic red, white, and blue.

Bands can be ordered with hardware in black, silver, or gold to match the different Apple Watch models. There are two sizes: one that is compatible with 42mm to 49mm Apple Watch models, and one that is compatible with smaller 38mm to 42mm models. The bands work with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Series 11.

southern straps nylon band 1
Pegged spring bars are included with each band so that you can change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or a new color. Southern Straps bands are perfect for daily use and transition easily from work to working out.

southern straps sand apple watch band

We have an Apple Watch Series 11 for one lucky MacRumors reader, plus three Southern Straps bands. To enter to win, use the widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winner(s) and send the prize(s). You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, following us on Threads, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.


Southern Straps Giveaway
The contest will run from today (November 21) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 28. The winner will be chosen randomly on or shortly after November 28 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.

Tag: Giveaway

