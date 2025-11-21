MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Apple Watch Series 11 and Nylon Bands From Southern Straps

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Southern Straps to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 11 and three nylon bands from Southern Straps to go along with it.



Southern Straps is a California-based company that has been producing high-quality bands for the Apple Watch since the watch first launched, and the company's selection of bands offer a great alternative to Apple's bands in unique styles that Apple does not offer.



Over a decade ago, Southern Straps set out to make nylon NATO-style bands for the Apple Watch, and it is still making those same handcrafted watch straps today. With multiple years of experience, Southern Straps has had time to perfect the band's look and construction.

Available for $30, each Southern Straps Apple Watch band is made from a single piece of nylon that is folded over, heat sealed, and stitched together for durability. The multi-step process makes sure that every band is going to hold up for multiple years of use, and there is a five-year warranty on the bands.



Southern Straps offers 10+ color options, ranging from solid colors in green, black, and beige, to striped options in colorful combinations like blue and green, blue and pink, khaki and red, blue and white, black and gray, and the classic red, white, and blue.

Bands can be ordered with hardware in black, silver, or gold to match the different Apple Watch models. There are two sizes: one that is compatible with 42mm to 49mm Apple Watch models, and one that is compatible with smaller 38mm to 42mm models. The bands work with every Apple Watch model from the original Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the Series 11.



Pegged spring bars are included with each band so that you can change the hardware if you get an Apple Watch in a new size or a new color. Southern Straps bands are perfect for daily use and transition easily from work to working out.

