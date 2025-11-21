Google Mocks iPhone in Musical ‘Wicked’ Ad Claiming Pixel Firsts

Google this week shared a new ad in its ongoing anti-Apple "BestPhonesForever" series, this time leaning into the launch of the new Wicked: For Good movie that's out in theaters.

Oh Pixel, I'm so lucky to have a friend like you. You've always inspired me! You do things first that show me the way. Like fixing photos, screening calls, or building an AI assistant you can have real conversations with.

The spot features an iPhone fawning over a Pixel smartphone before breaking into the Wicked: For Good song. Google suggests that it was first to multiple features that the ‌iPhone‌ then copied, like screening phone calls and removing unwanted images from photos.

It's not clear how Google's ad featuring singing smartphones might attract customers to Pixel devices given that it doesn't share details on any actual features.

Google has been sharing ads that pit its Pixel smartphones against the ‌iPhone‌ since 2023, and it's become a popular ad campaign with Pixel fans with more than 30 in the series. The ads typically include feature comparisons or criticize the ‌iPhone‌ for lacking features like conversational AI.