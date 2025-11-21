Google Mocks iPhone in Musical ‘Wicked’ Ad Claiming Pixel Firsts

by

Google this week shared a new ad in its ongoing anti-Apple "BestPhonesForever" series, this time leaning into the launch of the new Wicked: For Good movie that's out in theaters.


The spot features an iPhone fawning over a Pixel smartphone before breaking into the Wicked: For Good song. Google suggests that it was first to multiple features that the ‌iPhone‌ then copied, like screening phone calls and removing unwanted images from photos.

Oh Pixel, I'm so lucky to have a friend like you. You've always inspired me!

You do things first that show me the way. Like fixing photos, screening calls, or building an AI assistant you can have real conversations with.

It's not clear how Google's ad featuring singing smartphones might attract customers to Pixel devices given that it doesn't share details on any actual features.

Google has been sharing ads that pit its Pixel smartphones against the ‌iPhone‌ since 2023, and it's become a popular ad campaign with Pixel fans with more than 30 in the series. The ads typically include feature comparisons or criticize the ‌iPhone‌ for lacking features like conversational AI.

Top Rated Comments

WarmWinterHat Avatar
WarmWinterHat
47 minutes ago at 10:59 am

Google phones are on average 40% slower than iPhones in benchmarks.

The CPU and GPU are the most important things in any computing device.
I can't tell a speed difference between my SE 2022 and 16 Pro, at all. Considering I play zero games, and do zero photo/video editing, how would I even tell? When it comes to CPU speed, I just don't care, and benchmarks do nothing for me. Same thing coming from an M1 Air to M4 Pro; they feel the same.

What I can tell, though, is how much liquid glass sucks.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
maflynn Avatar
maflynn
46 minutes ago at 10:59 am

This is why we shouldn't ask Gemini for ad ideas.
They tried asking siri, but that didn't go so well :p
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
51 minutes ago at 10:54 am
This is why we shouldn't ask Gemini for ad ideas.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JMalone Avatar
JMalone
50 minutes ago at 10:55 am
Google phones are on average 40% slower than iPhones in benchmarks.

The CPU and GPU are the most important things in any computing device.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProbablyDylan Avatar
ProbablyDylan
46 minutes ago at 11:00 am

They tried asking siri, but that didn't go so well :p
? Here's what I found on the web
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Zeus2018 Avatar
Zeus2018
45 minutes ago at 11:01 am
Yeah, fair point—Apple's hardware innovation has definitely slowed under Tim Cook (more iterative upgrades, catching up on AI/photo features Pixel pioneered years ago). But iOS is still the smoothest, most polished, privacy-focused OS out there. Android feels fragmented and buggy by comparison, even on Pixel. Cook seemed to have perfected the ecosystem; he just stopped revolutionizing the phone itself. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments