The Best Early Black Friday AirPods Deals

Black Friday is next week, and that means deals are starting to gain momentum as we get closer to the shopping holiday. For AirPods, this includes massive discounts across nearly every model, including AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 3, and AirPods Max.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



AirPods 4

Starting with the overall best early Black Friday AirPods deal: you can get the AirPods 4 for $79.99 today on Amazon, down from $129.00. This is a new all-time low price for Black Friday 2025. Similarly, the model with Active Noise Cancellation is seeing a discount to a new best-ever price of $109.99 on Amazon.

AirPods Pro 3

The AirPods Pro 3 are available for $219.99, down from $249.00, which is another new all-time low price.

AirPods Max

If you're looking for the AirPods Max, Amazon has the USB-C model for $429.99, down from $549.00, a second-best price.

You can find all the Apple Black Friday Deals currently available in our dedicated post. For everything else, we're keeping track of all of the season's best Apple-related deals in our Black Friday roundup, so be sure to check back throughout the month for an updated list of all the most notable discounts you'll find for Black Friday 2025.