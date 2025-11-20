'Tyler, The Creator' Named Apple Music's Artist of the Year

Apple today announced that Tyler, The Creator has been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year in 2025 for his "outstanding impact on both music and culture."



Tyler, The Creator received a physical Apple Music Award, featuring a custom silicon wafer.

Apple said Tyler had his best year ever on Apple Music, with fans around the world logging more than 75 million hours of listening time between November 2024 and October 2025. His album "DON'T TAP THE GLASS" topped the Apple Music charts.

"To everyone who listens to my music, thank you," said Tyler. "I appreciate you so much. This year, for my career, was the biggest so far. To be this year's Apple Music Artist of the Year, it's sick. I appreciate the love. I appreciate the recognition. It means a lot to me, especially for the music and things that I make. Please keep supporting folks who are a bit out of the box for how they do things; it means a lot to us."