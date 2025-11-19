TikTok Adds Toggle to Limit AI Content in For You Feed

TikTok today announced that it will let users limit the amount of AI-generated content that they see in their feeds. There will be a new AI content control toggle in the Manage Topics section of TikTok, with a slider for adjusting the AI content in the For You feed.



TikTok's Manage Topics section allows users to adjust the content that they see across categories like Dance, Sports, Current Affairs, Fashion, Health, and more. AI will be added as a new option "in the coming weeks."

People who like AI-generated content can opt to see more, while those who want to see less can "dial things down," according to TikTok. There won't be a toggle to turn AI-generated content off entirely.

TikTok is also testing an AI-generated content labeling system called invisible watermarking. Invisible watermarking will prevent labels denoting content as AI-generated from being removed when the content is reuploaded or shared on another platform. The invisible watermark will be harder to remove from metadata.

Invisible watermarks will be added to AI-generated content made with TikTok tools like AI Editor Pro, as well as content uploaded with C2PA Content Credentials.