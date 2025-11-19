Friday Night Baseball Will Continue on Apple TV

Apple TV subscribers will continue to have access to two Friday Night Major League Baseball games for the 2026 to 2028 seasons, Major League Baseball said today.



There were rumors that Apple would both abandon and expand MLB coverage, but that information turned out to be inaccurate. Apple's deal with MLB remains the same, despite new rights agreements that MLB has established with Netflix, ESPN, and NBCUniversal.

Sunday Night Baseball, Sunday Leadoff, and the Wild Card Series will move from ESPN to NBC. Netflix will air the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and special games that will include the 2026 Field of Dreams Game and the World Baseball Classic in Japan. ESPN will have rights to a national midweek game package and will sell MLB.TV, MLB's out-of-market streaming service.

Fox will air the All-Star Game and regular season games, along with the World Series, League Championship Series and Division Series. TBS will air LCS and Division Series telecasts, along with regular season games on Tuesday nights.

Apple has offered Friday Night Baseball since 2022, providing a doubleheader with pregame and postgame analysis. Friday Night Baseball is free to ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers.

Apple will have access to Friday night games through 2028 due to a 7-year deal that was established in 2022. The 2026 season will begin on March 25, 2026, with Apple's first games to air on Friday, March 27.