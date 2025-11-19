Europe Wants to Cut Down on Annoying GDPR Cookie Pop-Ups

The European Commission (EC) today announced a new digital package that relaxes some of the rules implemented with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that has protected European consumers since 2018.



Part of the change to the GDPR includes a modernization of cookie rules that should result in fewer pop-up cookie agreements on websites. The EC says that users will be able to indicate their cookie consent with a single click, with those preferences saved through the central settings of preferences in browsers and operating systems.

It sounds like browser makers will need to have a GDPR toggle that informs websites of a user's preference, eliminating the need for users to consent to cookies on a site-by-site basis.

In addition to changing GDPR cookie requirements, the EC's proposal allows personal data to be used to train AI without express consent, simplifies cybersecurity reporting, improves access to data through simplified rules, and more, with full details available in the European Commission's press release. It also delays the implementation of parts of the Artificial Intelligence Act, giving companies a longer period to comply with the rules.

Critics of the changes suggest that the EC is watering down the GDPR and rolling back consumer protections. European Digital Rights (EDRi) said that the EC's changes risk "dismantling the very foundation of human rights and tech policy in the EU."