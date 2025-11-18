Apple Brings New AppleCare+ Options to India

Apple today announced an expansion of AppleCare+ coverage in India, with new options for monthly and annual plans, and the addition of Theft and Loss for iPhone for the first time.



Options for monthly and annual ‌AppleCare‌+ plans in India provide more choice and flexibility, allowing users to keep coverage for as long as they require. Apple's vice president of Worldwide ‌iPhone‌ Product Marketing, Kaiann Drance, said:

AppleCare gives our customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts. With today's updates in India, we're making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.

‌AppleCare‌+ with Theft and Loss for ‌iPhone‌ allows for up to two incidents of theft or loss every year, along with all of the other benefits of ‌AppleCare‌+, such as battery replacement services, 24/7 priority support, and unlimited repairs for accidental damage. Plans start at INR 799.

Customers can view options for ‌AppleCare‌+ coverage on eligible devices directly from the Settings app, where it begins immediately once initiated.