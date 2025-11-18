Google Launches More Intelligent Gemini 3 Model

Google today introduced Gemini 3 Pro, its newest and most intelligent AI model. Google says that Gemini offers state-of-the-art reasoning, able to understand depth and nuance. It is also better at understanding the context and intent behind a request for more relevant answers.



According to Google, Gemini 3 Pro is the best model in the world for multimodal understanding, outperforming Gemini 2.5 Pro on every major AI benchmark. Responses have been designed to be concise and direct, with less flattery. Google claims that it serves as a "true thought partner."

Gemini 3 Pro is rolling out across Google platforms. It's been incorporated into AI mode in Search for Pro and Ultra subscribers, the Gemini app (select Thinking from the model selector), AI Studio, Vertex AI, and Google Antigravity, a new agentic development platform. AI Mode in Search will use Gemini 3 to provide new generative UI experiences like immersive visual layouts and interactive tools generated on the fly.

Google AI Ultra subscribers can also use Gemini 3 with Gemini Agent as of today, with Gemini 3 able to execute multi-step workflows from start to finish.

Gemini 3 Deep Think is even more intelligent, and Google says that it can solve more complex problems than Gemini 3 Pro. Gemini 3 Deep Think Mode will be available to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the coming weeks.

As part of the Gemini 3 launch, Google redesigned the Gemini app to give it a more modern look. Google says that it's easier to start chats and find images, videos, and reports that you've created in a dedicated My Stuff folder. The shopping experience has been overhauled, incorporating product listings, comparison tables, and prices from Google's Shopping Graph.

There are new interfaces, including a visual layout that uses photos and modules, and a dynamic view that uses agentic coding capabilities to create a custom user interface in real-time suited to a query.