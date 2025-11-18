Apple Reveals Top Podcasts of 2025

Apple today shared its annual Apple Podcasts Top Charts of 2025, highlighting the most popular shows, episodes, and listening trends of the year.



The 2025 charts are now available in the New tab of the ‌Apple Podcasts‌ app and will remain accessible through the end of the year. Listeners in more than 15 countries will also see a curated Best Shows of 2025 selection chosen by its editorial team.

Apple identified The Joe Rogan Experience as the most popular podcast in the United States for 2025, based on overall listenership. The company also published full top-ten lists for all major categories:



Top Shows

The Joe Rogan Experience The Daily The Mel Robbins Podcast Crime Junkie Dateline NBC SmartLess Call Her Daddy This American Life Huberman Lab The Ezra Klein Show

Top New Shows

Good Hang with Amy Poehler Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce Deadly Mirage Blink | Jake Haendel's Story Murder in the Moonlight Devil in the Desert What Happened to Holly Bobo? Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska Unicorn Girl The Best People with Nicolle Wallace

Top Series

The Telepathy Tapes The Binge Cases Deadly Mirage Blink | Jake Haendel's Story Dateline Originals Murder in the Moonlight Serial THREE Devil in the Desert CounterClock

Top Episodes

The Telepathy Tapes: "Unveiling the Hidden World of Telepathic Communication in a Silenced Community" Crime Junkie: "MURDERED: The Feeney Family" New Heights: "The Taylor Swift Episode" The Joe Rogan Experience: "#2223 - Elon Musk" The Daily: "Trump, Again" Blink: "Blink" Deadly Mirage: "Death in the High Desert" SmartLess: "Amy Poehler" Good Hang with Amy Poehler: "Tina Fey" Murder in the Moonlight: "In Cold Blood"

Most Shared Shows

The Telepathy Tapes The Mel Robbins Podcast Sold a Story Blink | Jake Haendel's Story The Bible in a Year The Daily Huberman Lab The Bible Recap Scamanda The Ezra Klein Show

Most Shared Episodes

The Mel Robbins Podcast: "The Body Reset" The Telepathy Tapes: "Unveiling the Hidden World..." The Ezra Klein Show: "Don't Believe Him" The Shawn Ryan Show: "#163 Gary Brecka" The Peter Attia Drive: "Women's sexual health..." The Joe Rogan Experience: "#2294 - Dr. Suzanne Humphries" The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart: "Trump Won. What Now?" The Daily: "The Secret Power of Siblings" On Purpose: "Let Them Theory" Armchair Expert: "Mary Claire Haver"

Most Followed Shows

The Mel Robbins Podcast The Joe Rogan Experience Good Hang with Amy Poehler The Charlie Kirk Show Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce The Telepathy Tapes The MeidasTouch Podcast The Shawn Ryan Show Call Her Daddy The Daily

Top Subscriber Shows

The Daily Apple News+ Narrated The Ezra Klein Show Unicorn Girl Morbid Extrasensory Dateline NBC Scamtown Big Time The New York Times Narrated

Top Channels

SiriusXM Podcasts Wondery iHeartPodcasts The New York Times audiochuck Dateline NBC Dear Media Cumulus Podcast Network Audacy Vox Media Podcast Network

The Top Charts of 2025 are localized for audiences around the globe, offering a distinct regional perspective on the year's top podcasts.

The ‌Apple Podcasts‌ Show of the Year will be announced on Thursday, December 4. The annual award recognizes a single podcast that made what Apple described as a "significant cultural or creative impact" across the platform over the past year.