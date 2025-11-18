Apple Card Promo Offers 5% Cash Back at Ace Hardware

Apple Card users can get extra Daily Cash back when shopping at Ace Hardware this holiday season. Apple and Ace are offering five percent Daily Cash back on up to $500 in Apple Pay purchases, for a total of $25.



Ace Hardware is an ‌Apple Card‌ partner that normally provides three percent Daily Cash back on ‌Apple Pay‌ purchases made with the ‌Apple Card‌, but the promotion offers an additional two percent. The deal will be in place through December 15.

Getting the cash back reward requires Ace customers to use ‌Apple Pay‌ with the ‌Apple Card‌ either online, in the Ace Hardware app, or in retail store locations.

Apple is also currently offering five percent Daily Cash back for up to $500 in purchases made at Booking.com.

Apple partners with multiple retailers to offer three percent Daily Cash back on ‌‌‌‌Apple Pay‌‌‌‌ purchases made with ‌‌‌‌Apple Card‌‌‌‌, including Ace Hardware. Three percent cash back can also be earned from Nike, Uber Eats, Uber, Hertz, Walgreens, Exxon Mobil, and Apple's own retail stores.