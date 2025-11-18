Apple Releases New Beta Firmware for AirPods Pro 3

Apple today released new beta firmware that's designed for the AirPods Pro 3. The firmware is limited to developers at the current time, and it has a build number of 8B5025a.



The firmware comes as Apple is testing the iOS 26.2 update. iOS 26.2 expands Live Translation for the AirPods to the European Union, so the firmware could be related to that.

There is no word on what's included in the firmware update, however.

With iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe, Apple added a beta firmware update installation option that's available from the AirPods settings interface when the AirPods are connected to an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, which facilitates beta testing.

Developers can use the beta option to turn on beta downloads.