X Launches 'Chat' Encrypted Direct Messaging Service

X has launched Chat, an end-to-end encrypted (E2EE) replacement for its existing direct messaging service.



Chat is rolling out on iOS now via the X app, and it includes support for video and voice calls, disappearing messages, and file sharing, as well as the ability to edit and delete previously sent messages.

Any old messages should be carried across to Chat from the old DM system on X (formerly Twitter). Users also have options to block screenshots and get notified of attempts to take them. However, it's worth noting that the E2EE support doesn't encrypt message metadata, and this can include information about the sender as well as the recipient.

X also says that its system lacks safeguards against man-in-the-middle attacks, meaning an encrypted chat could be intercepted without either participant realizing it. So a determined insider or even X itself, acting under legal obligation, could theoretically access a conversation without triggering any warning to the sender or recipient. The company added that it is developing tools to let users confirm the integrity of their encrypted exchanges.

X has been previewing its new chat tools for months, launching an early version of encrypted messaging earlier this year before pausing it in May to resolve undisclosed issues. A voice memo feature for users to exchange audio messages is currently being developed, and an Android version is apparently coming soon.