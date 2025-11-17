iPhone Car Key Support Coming to Select Cadillac Vehicles

Apple appears to be gearing up to add car key support to select Cadillac vehicles, based on backend code found by MacRumors. Cadillac is now on an internal Apple list of vehicles that offer car key integration.

Apple has supported NFC-based digital keys in the Wallet app since 2022, and vehicle manufacturers have been adopting the feature since then. Digital keys allow users to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles with an iPhone or Apple Watch using NFC.

At WWDC 2025, Apple confirmed that 13 vehicle brands would "soon" add support for digital car keys, and Cadillac was on the list. Other brands included were Acura, Porsche, GMC, Chevrolet, Rivian, Smart, Lucid Motors, Tata Motors, Hongqi, WEY, Chery, and Voyah.

Apple has now added backend support for GM, Voyah, and Smart vehicles, but car manufacturers have yet to add support. For car key to come to Cadillac vehicles, GM will need to add the functionality.

GM has not yet provided details on which Cadillac models will support car key.

Some newer vehicles from BMW, Genesis, Kia, Audi, Hyundai, Lotus, Mercedes, Volvo, and more offer car keys support, with a list available on MacRumors.com.

