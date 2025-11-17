Everything New in iOS 26.2 Beta 3

Apple provided developers with the third beta of an upcoming iOS 26.2 update, and there are still new features that are being added with each beta that we get. We've rounded up all of the changes that Apple made in beta 3.

AirDrop

Apple added new AirDrop functionality, providing a way for two people to share files temporarily without having to add one another as contacts.



iOS 26.2 includes an option to generate a one-time AirDrop code, which can then be shared with someone who is not in your contacts list. The code allows file exchanges over AirDrop for a 30-day period.

People you have shared a one-time code with can be managed by opening up the Settings app, selecting the General section, choosing AirDrop, and tapping on "Manage Known AirDrop Contacts."



Hypertension Notifications

According to Apple's developer notes, Hypertension Notifications are now available for reading with a new API. Apps can request authorization to read notifications resulting from the Hypertension Notification feature on Apple Watch.



This suggests a third-party app can read data from the Health app, so your medical app could be alerted if you receive a hypertension alert.



Privacy

When you access your Apple Account for the first time after installing iOS 26.2, you'll see an alert letting you know that Apple's privacy information for Apple Accounts has been updated to better explain how personal information is collected and used by Apple.

Side Button

Apple is laying the groundwork for a new option that will let iPhone users in Japan choose a different default voice assistant. A press and hold gesture on the Side Button only activates ‌Siri‌ in the current version of iOS 26, but there are multiple references to new Side Button behavior in the beta.

The wording indicates that Japanese users will be able to select a new app to activate with the Side Button, potentially allowing alternative assistants like Gemini or Alexa to be used on the ‌iPhone‌. Developer documentation confirms that it will only be available for Japanese Apple Accounts owned by people living in Japan.



Liquid Glass Settings

When using the new Liquid Glass "Tinted" option that reduces transparency, there's a warning that the Tinted option cannot be used in tandem with the Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast Accessibility settings.



Turning on Tinted mode is able to turn off Reduce Transparency and Increase Contrast automatically. In the prior betas, there was no option to turn on Tinted mode without turning off these features manually.



Games App

There is a new splash screen that confirms features coming to the Games app in iOS 26.2, including options to filter the games library, better support for navigating the Games app with a controller, and real-time updates challenge scores during gameplay.

Alarms in Reminders

There's now a small reminder about the option to mark a reminder as urgent to get an alarm, functionality that is new in iOS 26.2. The reminder shows up when you go to add a new entry in a list for the first time.



There's also a splash screen that lets users know about the new feature.



iPadOS 26.2 Multitasking

In the third iPadOS 26.2 beta, Apple added an option to drag and drop apps from the App Library, Dock, and Spotlight into Slide Over and tiled views, restoring some functionality that was removed in the iPadOS 18 to iPadOS 26 transition.

More Features

Know of a new feature in iOS 26.2 beta 3 that we left out? Let us know in the comments.