Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare Coming to iOS on Dec 2

Rockstar Games has announced that acclaimed open-world game Read Dead Redemption and its Undead Nightmare expansion pack are coming to iOS and Android early next month.



The December 2 release on mobile is part of a larger rollout for the epic Western on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch 2, and Netflix.

Red Dead Redemption launched in 2010 for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. It follows John Marston, a former outlaw forced by federal agents to track down the remaining members of his old gang. Its successor, Red Dead Redemption 2 – released in 2018 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One – acts as a narrative prequel.

From Rockstar's website:



Step into the events immediately following the blockbuster Red Dead Redemption 2, in the critically acclaimed tale of John Marston's journey to bury his blood-stained past. In its zombie-horror companion Undead Nightmare, fight to find a cure for the zombie plague that has overrun the frontier.

According to Rockstar, the new versions feature the complete single-player experiences of both games with mobile-friendly control options, and they also include bonus content from the Game of the Year Edition. It's not clear yet what the hardware requirements are or how much the games will cost to buy.

Red Dead Redemption earned multiple Game of the Year awards when it was released, and it is widely regarded as one of the best open-world games ever.