Volkswagen's myVW App Now Available on Apple Watch

Volkswagen today announced that it is bringing Apple Watch support to the myVW app, allowing Volkswagen owners to access key vehicle functions from their wrists.



The myVW ap is available for most MY20+ ICE and electric vehicles that have an applicable connected vehicle service plan. Volkswagen has several paid plan options, like Remote Access, VW Vehicle Insights, and Safe and Secure.

Some of the features available through the Apple Watch app include Lock/Unlock, Honk and Flash, Vehicle Status, and Lock Status. For EVs, Remote Charging, Charge Status, and Climate Start/Stop are available. ICE models have access to Remote Start/Stop and Fuel Status.

To use the app, vehicle owners will need to download the myWV app, accept the myVW terms of service, add their vehicle to the virtual garage, and subscribe to a paid or included Remote Access or VW Vehicle Insights plan.