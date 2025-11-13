Apple Announces App Store Mini Apps Partner Program

Apple today announced the App Store Mini Apps Partner Program.

The program is designed for developers who host mini apps and games within a larger, native app.

Today, we're introducing the Mini Apps Partner Program, which expands on the App Store's ongoing support for apps that offer mini apps. Mini apps are self-contained experiences that are built using web technologies like HTML5 and JavaScript. This program is designed to help developers who host mini apps grow their business and further the availability of mini apps on the App Store — all while providing a great customer experience. Participating developers may benefit from a reduced commission rate of 15% on the sales of qualifying In-App Purchases. To be eligible for this reduced commission rate, participating apps must support certain App Store technologies, including the Declared Age Range API and the Advanced Commerce API in order to help provide a safe and seamless experience for customers of all ages.

Participating apps are required to support certain ‌App Store‌ technologies, such as the Declared Age Range API and the Advanced Commerce API.

To join the Mini Apps Partner Program, developers must submit a request form.

Apple also updated its App Review Guidelines today, adding and clarifying a range of requirements, including the provision that "creator apps must provide a way for users to identify content that exceeds the app's age rating, use an age restriction mechanism based on verified or declared age to limit access by underage users."

