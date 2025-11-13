Apple's 40W Dynamic Power Adapter Expands to New Countries

Apple is expanding availability of its new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max to several countries that use type G plugs. The new variant of the adapter features a three-prong folding design that is distinct from the initial two-prong versions that launched in September alongside the iPhone 17 models.



The new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter design is available for purchase in the UK, Ireland, United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and Malaysia.

Apple previously launched the Dynamic Power Adapter in the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Mexico, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

The 40W Dynamic Power Adapter is the same size as Apple's 20W charger, but it is able to deliver 40W for faster charging. It also provides up to 60W in short bursts to speed up charging even further.

In the United States, the Dynamic Power Adapter is priced at $39, but prices vary in other countries.

(Thanks, Akarshan!)