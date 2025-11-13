1Password Simplifies Access With New Unlock Setting

1Password today announced a redesigned unlock system for Mac and Windows that allows the app to open automatically when a user unlocks their device.



The new setting lets 1Password unlock alongside the operating system when a user authenticates with Face ID, Touch ID, a PIN, or a system password. According to 1Password, this removes the repeated reauthentication many users encounter when returning to their computers after brief periods away, while still relying on the device's built-in authentication hardware to validate identity.

1Password said the feature is optional and forms part of a broader update introducing new security presets that define how frequently the app locks. The presets offer three default configurations ranging from automatic unlock with the device to more frequent password prompts. Each preset can be adjusted per device, and settings do not sync across platforms.

The update also introduces a security review prompt that explains how each preset works and, in some cases, recommends creating a recovery code. Recovery codes provide an additional fallback if users forget their password or lose access to a trusted device.

1Password said that mobile versions already support a similar device-based unlock, though the app will only reopen automatically if it was accessed within the previous 10 minutes.

The company said the new features are first rolling out to Individual and Family accounts. Business and Enterprise users will receive a separate update and no settings will change without administrator approval.