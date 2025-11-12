Aqara Launches Matter-Supported FP300 Presence Sensor

Aqara today launched its latest sensor, debuting the Presence Multi-Sensor FP300. Aqara’s sensor is able to determine when someone is in the room, providing a useful way to control HomeKit-connected lights and devices.



There are dual mmWave and passive infrared sensors inside the FP300, and in our testing prior to launch, the sensors worked well to detect presence and keep lights on even when sitting still.

A wide 120-degree field of view provides coverage of most of a room depending on where the sensor is located, and Aqara added extra sensors for ambient light, humidity, and temperature. It’s handy to have extra sensors for keeping an eye on room conditions or activating scenes based on parameters like light levels.

Unlike prior Aqara sensors that detect presence, the FP300 is battery powered so it can be placed anywhere, and it’s also more affordable. At $50, it’s an easier buy for rooms where you want better control over when the lights are on and off. The sensor is small and unobtrusive with a rotatable base, so it can be placed almost anywhere. It comes with screws, adhesive and a magnet for mounting it on the wall or another surface.

Compared to the more expensive FP2 Presence Sensor from Aqara, the FP300 is not as advanced and does not include multi-person detection, sleep tracking, or fall detection capabilities.

There are plenty of sensors that can detect movement to turn on lights or activate other devices, but those mostly work by detecting movement upfront and then turning the lights off after a set period. Aqara’s Presence Sensor works much better than these static motion sensors. It keeps the lights on inside the closet for the entire duration that I’m in there before turning them off again. It has a range of almost 20 feet, so it works in most rooms.

The FP300 is able to connect to HomeKit using Matter, and it also includes Zigbee and Thread protocol support. When used in Thread mode, it can connect with Apple Home without a hub, but Zigbee mode requires an Aqara Zigbee Hub.

It supports ‌HomeKit‌ automations, so you can create actions for turning on lights or other devices when you enter the room, or use features like the ambient light detection to automate your lights when it starts to get dark.

Combining the included sensors is useful too. You can set up an automation for turning the lights on in the dark only when presence is detected, or activating the thermostat only if it’s over a certain temperature while someone is in the room. Aqara designed the sensor with AI, and it can adjust detection sensitivity to the room where it is placed.

There are two CR2450 batteries inside, which will need to be replaced approximately once every two years when it’s connected via Thread.

The Presence Sensor FP300 can be purchased from Amazon for $50 as of today.