Apple Seeds Second Betas of iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 to Developers

Apple today seeded the second betas of upcoming iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 updates to developers for testing purposes, with the software coming a week after Apple seeded the first betas.



Registered developers can download the betas from the Settings app on the iPhone or iPad by going to the General section and selecting Software Update.

iOS 26.2 has a Liquid Glass slider on the Lock Screen to adjust the transparency of the clock, plus it brings AirPods Live Translation to the European Union. The Reminders app now supports alarms for when tasks are due, and there are updates to the Podcasts and Apple News apps.

We have a full guide on all of the features available in iOS 26.2 in our guide.

iOS 26.2 and iPadOS 26.2 will see a launch in December.