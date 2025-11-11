Nomad Launches Find My-Compatible Tracking Card Pro

Nomad today announced the launch of its latest Find My-compatible item tracker, the Tracking Card Pro. Compared to Nomad's existing $29 Tracking Card, the $39 Tracking Card Pro features a design that better blends into the cards in your wallet, and a longer battery life.



Available in black or white, the Tracking Card Pro looks like a credit card, complete with an included chip to disguise it. The white version is the same size and shape as the Apple Card, just thicker. If someone steals your wallet, a tracking card that looks like a credit card might not be thrown out by a savvy thief that does a cursory check for tracking devices.

The Tracking Card Pro is 2.5mm thick, so it is not as slim as the 1.7mm Tracking Card. It fits well enough in a wallet, but if you're someone who prefers a super slim wallet with just a few cards, it might be too large. Nomad opted for a straight-edged design with an exposed aluminum frame, and while it looks nice, it also makes the Tracking Card Pro look thicker than it is. Other companies make tracking cards that are in this thickness range, but they have a slimmer appearance because of beveled edges.

The tracker is a third of the thickness of the AirTag, and Nomad used the extra space for the battery. The Tracking Card Pro can last for up to 16 months without needing to be recharged, rather than five months like the Tracking Card.



When recharging is required, the Tracking Card Pro charges with a Qi, Qi2, or MagSafe charger. It is magnetic so it can attach to an upright charger, and a red LED lets you know that it's aligned properly and charging. IPX7 water resistance and dust resistance means it can withstand water, dirt, and other abuse without failing.

The Tracking Card Pro works just like an ‌AirTag‌. It can be added to the Items tab in the Find My app, and it will then show up right alongside AirTags and other Find My-enabled tracking products.

You can view a map of where the Tracking Card Pro was last spotted, play a sound to locate it if it's nearby, and get a notification if your wallet is left behind. Like AirTags, the Tracking Card Pro takes advantage of the ‌Find My‌ network. It can leverage nearby Apple devices to relay its location even if you're out of Bluetooth range.



Other features include an option to share your contact info so someone can get in touch if they find your wallet, and item location sharing, so if your item is left behind somewhere like an airport, staff can track it down for you even if you're far away.

The Tracking Card Pro has all of the same capabilities as the ‌AirTag‌ with one exception, Precision Finding. There is no Ultra Wideband chip, so tracking it down in close quarters requires the sound feature.

Nomad's Tracking Card Pro can be purchased from the Nomad website for $39, with a 10 percent discount when purchasing two. It will ship by December 19.