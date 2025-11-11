Apple's Emergency Satellite Feature Available in Mexico Starting Today

Apple has announced that Emergency SOS via satellite is available in Mexico starting today, on iPhone 14 models and newer and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.



Until now, only Find My via satellite and Messages via satellite were available in Mexico.

Emergency SOS via satellite lets you send text messages to emergency operators when you are in an area without Wi-Fi or cellular coverage, so long as you have a clear view of the sky. The feature is powered by Globalstar's satellites.

In Mexico, the feature requires an iPhone 14 or newer running iOS 18.4 or later, or an Apple Watch Ultra 3 running watchOS 26.0.1 or later.

To use the feature on an iPhone in Mexico, begin to send a text message to 911 in the Messages app, and tap on Emergency Services. Alternatively, open Control Center and scroll down to the page with a cellular symbol. Then, tap on "Satellite" to open Apple's Connection Assistant, and choose Emergency SOS via satellite.

Apple has yet to charge a fee for any of its satellite features. In September, the company announced it is providing existing iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users with an additional year of free access to the entire suite of satellite features on those devices.

Emergency SOS via satellite is also available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The minimum iOS version required for each feature varies by country.

International travelers who visit a country where the features are available can use the feature while visiting, except if they bought their iPhone in Armenia, Belarus, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, or Russia, according to Apple.