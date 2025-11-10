Mophie Launches Juice Pack Charging Cases for iPhone Air and iPhone 17 Pro
Mophie today announced the launch of new Juice Pack charging cases designed for the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max.
The Juice Pack for iPhone Air was designed to be slim so it doesn't add too much bulk to Apple's thin and light iPhone. It includes a 2,400 mAh battery that Mophie says provides up to 60 percent more power. The iPhone Air case is 15mm thick, but it is the thinnest of the three Juice Pack cases.
The Juice Pack for iPhone 17 Pro has a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Juice Pack for iPhone 17 Pro Max has a 3,600 mAh battery. Both cases provide 50 percent more battery for Apple's Pro iPhones and are just over 19mm thick. All three cases weigh 98 grams, according to Mophie.
Along with additional power, the cases provide protection for the iPhone 17 lineup. There are raised edges to keep the screen from getting scratched or cracked, and high-impact protection shields the iPhone from drops and bumps. An included lanyard loop port allows for a lanyard to be attached.
Mophie's Juice Pack cases offer passthrough charging, so plugging them into USB-C will charge the iPhone first and then the case. There's also support for passthrough USB-C audio for those who prefer wired headphones.
All three Juice Pack cases are priced at $99.99 and can be purchased from the Mophie website as of today.
