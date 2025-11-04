Apple Releases First watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2 and visionOS 26.2 Betas

Apple today provided developers with the first betas of upcoming watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2 betas for testing purposes. The software comes a day after Apple launched the 26.1 versions of each platform.



The software updates are available through the Settings app on each device, and because these are developer betas, a free developer account is required.

We don't know what new features might be added in watchOS 26.2, visionOS 26.2, and tvOS 26.2. Apple doesn't typically provide release notes for betas, so we might not know what's new until the software updates see a public launch unless there are outward-facing changes.

Apple will likely provide public beta testers with access to the tvOS 26.2 and watchOS 26.2 betas later this week, but visionOS 26.2 will remain limited to developers. The software updates will probably launch sometime between December 9 and December 16, given Apple's historical release timelines for .2 updates.