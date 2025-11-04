Apple Pay Promo: Save $25 on Columbia Orders Over $150

Apple today launched a winter-themed Apple Pay promotion, offering users a $25 discount on a purchase of $150 or more from Columbia.



If you spend $150+ on the Columbia website and then use ‌Apple Pay‌ when checking out, you can get $25 off your purchase. No promo code is required. Apple says that products from the Amaze Puff Collection and the ROC collection are excluded from the offer, but it is valid on other items from the website.

The discount is not available at Columbia retail stores or outlet stores, and it cannot be combined with other offers.

The ‌Apple Pay‌ promotion will be available until November 16, 2025.