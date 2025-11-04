Apple Launching Budget MacBook in 2026
Apple is developing a more affordable Mac notebook that's set to come out in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg. The machine will cost "well under $1,000" and it will compete with affordable Windows machines and Chromebooks.
Apple's lowest priced Mac notebook right now is the MacBook Air, which starts at $999, though students can get a $100 discount through the Education Store. The Mac mini desktop machine is more affordable at $599, but it is not portable and does not come with a display or peripherals.
While Apple has long had a more affordable "SE" version of the iPhone, Macs have always been more expensive, premium devices. Cheaper PCs have seen success with students and those that don't need capabilities beyond web browsing and document creation.
The low-cost Mac could replace the entry-level iPad and keyboard combo that some people use as an affordable way to get a PC-capable Apple device.
We've heard multiple rumors about Apple's plan for a lower-cost notebook over the last few months. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June that the machine would have a 13-inch display and an A-series iPhone processor rather than a Mac processor. Apple will reportedly use the A18 Pro chip that first came out in the iPhone 16 Pro.
Kuo said that Apple could offer the Mac in bright colors like the iMac, selling it in Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.
The low-cost MacBook will not replace any existing Mac in Apple's lineup, and it will be sold alongside M5 versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that Apple plans to debut early in 2026.
Popular Stories
Apple is planning to launch at least 15 new products in 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
Gurman outlined what to expect from Apple in 2026 in the latest edition of his "Power On" newsletter. He said the company is heading "into one of its most pivotal years in recent memory," with the rollout of major new Apple Intelligence features, intense regulatory pressure on the App Store,...
The upcoming iOS 26.1 update includes a small but helpful change for iPhones, and it could prevent you from running late to something important.
Specifically, when an alarm goes off in the Clock app, there is a new "slide to stop" control on the screen for turning off the alarm. On previous iOS 26 versions, there is simply a large "stop" button, which could be accidentally tapped.
The new ...
In his "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today provided an update on the status of Apple Intelligence and the plans for it in 2026.
Apple is still planning to roll out its revamped version of Siri around March of next year. The release should be accompanied by the release of a new smart home display product with speaker-base and wall-mount options. A new Apple TV and HomePod...
A new Apple TV and HomePod mini could launch as soon as this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman today suggested.
In today's "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple retail stores are planning an overnight refresh on the evening of November 11, where changes will be made after closing, such as refreshing displays and placing new products for the following day.
The timing of the overnight...
Apple today released iOS 26.1, the first major update to the iOS 26 operating system that came out in September, iOS 26.1 comes over a month after iOS 26 launched. iOS 26.1 is compatible with the iPhone 11 series and later, as well as the second-generation iPhone SE.
The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General >...
Apple is expected to launch a new foldable iPhone next year, based on multiple rumors and credible sources. The long-awaited device has been rumored for years now, but signs increasingly suggest that 2026 could indeed be the year that Apple releases its first foldable device.
Below, we've collated an updated set of key details that have been leaked about Apple's foldable iPhone so far.
Ove...
We're officially in the month of Black Friday, which will take place on Friday, November 28 in 2025. As always, this will be the best time of the year to shop for great deals, including popular Apple products like AirPods, iPad, Apple Watch, and more. In this article, the majority of the discounts will be found on Amazon.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When ...
Apple has just given a strong indication that it will not be releasing any additional new Macs for the remainder of the year.
Apple's CFO Kevan Parekh dropped the hint during the company's earnings call on Thursday:On Mac, keep in mind, we expect to face a very difficult compare against the M4 MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac launches in the year-ago quarter.Parekh essentially gave a heads up ...