Apple Launching Budget MacBook in 2026

Apple is developing a more affordable Mac notebook that's set to come out in the first half of 2026, according to Bloomberg. The machine will cost "well under $1,000" and it will compete with affordable Windows machines and Chromebooks.



Apple's lowest priced Mac notebook right now is the MacBook Air, which starts at $999, though students can get a $100 discount through the Education Store. The Mac mini desktop machine is more affordable at $599, but it is not portable and does not come with a display or peripherals.

While Apple has long had a more affordable "SE" version of the iPhone, Macs have always been more expensive, premium devices. Cheaper PCs have seen success with students and those that don't need capabilities beyond web browsing and document creation.

The low-cost Mac could replace the entry-level iPad and keyboard combo that some people use as an affordable way to get a PC-capable Apple device.

We've heard multiple rumors about Apple's plan for a lower-cost notebook over the last few months. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in June that the machine would have a 13-inch display and an A-series ‌iPhone‌ processor rather than a Mac processor. Apple will reportedly use the A18 Pro chip that first came out in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Kuo said that Apple could offer the Mac in bright colors like the iMac, selling it in Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow.

The low-cost MacBook will not replace any existing Mac in Apple's lineup, and it will be sold alongside M5 versions of the ‌MacBook Air‌ and MacBook Pro that Apple plans to debut early in 2026.