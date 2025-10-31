Canva Relaunches Affinity as Free All-in-One Design App

After acquiring Serif last year, Canva has overhauled its Affinity design suite, consolidating three creative tools into a single free app for Mac and Windows.



The newly launched Affinity by Canva unifies vector, photo, and layout capabilities that were previously spread across separate Designer, Photo, and Publisher apps. So instead of juggling multiple apps, users can now switch between the three modes through dedicated Vector, Pixel, and Layout tabs within one interface.

The redesigned app includes a customizable workspace where creators can mix tools from different studios, rearrange panels, and save multiple setups for specific project types. Custom configurations can also be shared with teams and communities for standardizing workflows.

Following Canva's 2024 acquisition of Serif, the integration brings some other changes that might give longtime Affinity users pause. Everyone now needs a Canva account to access the software, but signing up is free. Canva premium subscribers also get AI tools directly within Affinity, including Generative Fill, Expand & Edit, and Remove Background features.

In a clear bid to rival Adobe, Canva's decision to ship the app for free is likely to be a welcome surprise for users who feared a subscription model was looming. "There's no catch, no stripped-back version, and no gotchas," said Ash Hewson, CEO of Affinity, commenting on the launch. But while Affinity insists the core app will remain free without restrictions, the account requirement and AI upsells signal a freemium approach. Whether longtime users will appreciate trading a one-time purchase for ongoing Canva integration remains to be seen.

An iPad version is planned for release next year, and existing Affinity V2 license holders can continue using their purchased software if they prefer to stick with the older model without the Canva integrations. Affinity can be downloaded from the Affinity Studio website.